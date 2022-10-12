Skip to main content
Sports

Argentine Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 23 14 3 6 29 23 45
Racing Club 24 12 8 4 37 22 44
Atletico Tucuman 24 12 8 4 29 17 44
River Plate 24 12 5 7 38 18 41
Huracan 24 10 11 3 28 17 41
Gimnasia 23 11 7 5 24 13 40
Tigre 24 9 10 5 36 27 37
Argentinos 24 11 4 9 31 24 37
Newell's 24 10 6 8 23 19 36
San Lorenzo 24 7 13 4 25 21 34
Godoy Cruz 24 9 7 8 25 26 34
Patronato Parana 24 8 7 9 26 25 31
CA Platense 24 7 10 7 21 20 31
CA Central Cordoba SE 23 9 4 10 28 29 31
Sarmiento 24 8 7 9 25 27 31
Defensa y Justicia 24 7 10 7 23 25 31
Independiente 24 8 6 10 26 27 30
Santa Fe 23 8 6 9 24 28 30
Estudiantes 24 8 6 10 25 33 30
Banfield 25 7 8 10 23 28 29
Barracas Central 24 7 8 9 26 33 29
Talleres 23 7 7 9 20 20 28
Colon 24 7 7 10 22 31 28
Rosario Central 24 6 9 9 20 25 27
Arsenal 24 4 12 8 21 26 24
Lanus 24 5 5 14 21 37 20
Velez Sarsfield 23 3 10 10 21 29 19
Aldosivi 25 4 4 17 15 42 16

___

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Aldosivi 2, Barracas Central 0

Godoy Cruz 0, San Lorenzo 0

Newell's 0, Arsenal 0

Sarmiento 2, Tigre 2

Velez Sarsfield 1, Banfield 0

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Colon 1, Patronato Parana 0

Defensa y Justicia 3, Racing Club 3

Atletico Tucuman 2, CA Platense 1

River Plate 5, Estudiantes 0

Independiente 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 2

Thursday, Oct. 6

Lanus 0, Argentinos 4

Huracan 1, Talleres 0

Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Barracas Central 1, Sarmiento 1

San Lorenzo 1, Velez Sarsfield 0

Santa Fe 1, Arsenal 0

CA Platense 1, Colon 2

Sunday, Oct. 9

Tigre 2, Independiente 1

Banfield 0, Gimnasia 2

Talleres 3, Godoy Cruz 1

Boca Juniors 2, Aldosivi 1

Patronato Parana 0, River Plate 1

Monday, Oct. 10

Argentinos 1, Huracan 1

Rosario Central 0, Defensa y Justicia 0

Estudiantes 3, Lanus 1

Racing Club 2, Atletico Tucuman 0

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Newell's 3

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Aldosivi 0, Banfield 1

Gimnasia vs. San Lorenzo, 3:30 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Boca Juniors, 3:30 p.m.

Independiente vs. Barracas Central, 6 p.m.

River Plate vs. CA Platense, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Velez Sarsfield vs. Talleres, 3:30 p.m.

Lanus vs. Patronato Parana, 6 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Argentinos, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Rosario Central, 8:30 p.m.

Newell's vs. Tigre, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

Colon vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

Huracan vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.

Arsenal vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Aldosivi vs. Talleres, 12 p.m.

Independiente vs. Banfield, 12 p.m.

Newell's vs. Boca Juniors, 2:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Patronato Parana, 5 p.m.

River Plate vs. Rosario Central, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 17

Arsenal vs. Barracas Central, 1 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Estudiantes, 3:30 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. San Lorenzo, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Santa Fe, 8:30 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Argentinos, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Colon vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.

Lanus vs. Racing Club, 6 p.m.

Huracan vs. CA Platense, 8:30 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Tigre, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Santa Fe vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 2 p.m.

Tigre vs. Arsenal, 2 p.m.

Barracas Central vs. Newell's, 2 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Independiente, 2 p.m.

Banfield vs. Sarmiento, 2 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Aldosivi, 2 p.m.

Talleres vs. Gimnasia, 2 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Velez Sarsfield, 2 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Godoy Cruz, 2 p.m.

Patronato Parana vs. Huracan, 2 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Lanus, 2 p.m.

Racing Club vs. River Plate, 2 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Colon, 2 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman, 2 p.m.

