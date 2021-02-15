Arizona 1, St. Louis 0

St. Louis 0 0 0 — 0 Arizona 0 1 0 — 1 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Arizona, Keller 5 (Schmaltz), 5:21. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_St. Louis 9-12-3_24. Arizona 10-5-4_19. Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 2; Arizona 0 of 4. Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 7-3-2 (19 shots-18 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 5-6-1 (24-24). A_2,554 (17,125). T_2:22. Referees_Steve Kozari, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Trent Knorr. More for youSportsTravelers to match donations up to $1 million for Hole in...By Joe MorelliSports'More meaningful': UConn women rise to No. 1 for 9th...By Doug Bonjour