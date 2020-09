Arizona 30, Washington 15

Washington 0 0 3 12 — 15 Arizona 14 6 0 10 — 30

First Quarter

Ari_De.Hopkins 4 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 9:09. Drive: 10 plays, 48 yards, 4:22. Key Plays: K.Murray 13 run on 3rd-and-2; K.Murray 12 pass to De.Hopkins on 3rd-and-3. Arizona 7, Washington 0.

Ari_K.Murray 14 run (Gonzalez kick), :00. Drive: 6 plays, 40 yards, 2:44. Key Play: K.Murray 5 pass to Fitzgerald on 3rd-and-4. Arizona 14, Washington 0.

Second Quarter

Ari_FG Gonzalez 49, 11:29. Drive: 5 plays, 46 yards, 1:57. Key Plays: K.Murray 54 pass to Isabella; K.Murray 3 pass to Edmonds on 3rd-and-21. Arizona 17, Washington 0.

Ari_FG Gonzalez 33, 1:49. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:03. Key Plays: K.Murray 10 pass to Fitzgerald; K.Murray 5 pass to Fitzgerald on 3rd-and-2; K.Murray 49 pass to Kirk; K.Murray 6 pass to Drake on 3rd-and-16. Arizona 20, Washington 0.

Third Quarter

Was_FG Du.Hopkins 24, 3:14. Drive: 10 plays, 51 yards, 4:55. Key Plays: Haskins 15 pass to S.Sims on 3rd-and-7; McKissic 13 run; Haskins 10 pass to L.Thomas; McKissic 11 run. Arizona 20, Washington 3.

Fourth Quarter

Ari_K.Murray 21 run (Gonzalez kick), 14:17. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 3:57. Key Plays: K.Murray 25 pass to De.Hopkins on 3rd-and-3; K.Murray 12 pass to Fitzgerald on 4th-and-4; Edmonds 5 run on 3rd-and-2. Arizona 27, Washington 3.

Was_McLaurin 24 pass from Haskins (run failed), 12:20. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 1:57. Key Plays: Haskins 26 pass to McLaurin; Haskins 10 pass to McLaurin; Murphy 13-yard defensive pass interference penalty. Arizona 27, Washington 9.

Was_Gibson 11 run (pass failed), 6:38. Drive: 9 plays, 78 yards, 2:55. Key Plays: Haskins 14 pass to Inman on 3rd-and-10; Kirkpatrick 6-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-2; Haskins 1 pass to S.Sims on 3rd-and-6; Haskins 30 pass to S.Sims on 3rd-and-1. Arizona 27, Washington 15.

Ari_FG Gonzalez 28, :26. Drive: 11 plays, 74 yards, 6:12. Key Plays: K.Murray 13 pass to Isabella; K.Murray 20 pass to Arnold; Drake 16 run; Drake 10 run; K.Murray 1 run on 3rd-and-3. Arizona 30, Washington 15.

A_0.

___

Was Ari FIRST DOWNS 19 22 Rushing 7 8 Passing 10 13 Penalty 2 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 4-12 7-17 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 2-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 316 438 Total Plays 60 73 Avg Gain 5.3 6.0 NET YARDS RUSHING 117 160 Rushes 23 32 Avg per rush 5.1 5.0 NET YARDS PASSING 199 278 Sacked-Yds lost 4-24 3-8 Gross-Yds passing 223 286 Completed-Att. 19-33 26-38 Had Intercepted 0 1 Yards-Pass Play 5.4 6.8 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-3-3 7-5-4 PUNTS-Avg. 6-47.3 4-49.3 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 60 5 Punt Returns 3-17 2-5 Kickoff Returns 3-42 1-0 Interceptions 1-1 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 6-42 11-97 FUMBLES-Lost 2-2 1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 26:15 33:45

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Gibson 13-55, McKissic 8-53, Haskins 1-8, Barber 1-1. Arizona, Drake 20-86, K.Murray 8-67, Edmonds 3-4, Kirk 1-3.

PASSING_Washington, Haskins 19-33-0-223. Arizona, K.Murray 26-38-1-286.

RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 7-125, Thomas 4-26, S.Sims 3-53, Inman 2-17, Gandy-Golden 1-3, Baugh 1-2, Gibson 1-(minus 3). Arizona, Hopkins 8-68, Fitzgerald 7-50, Edmonds 3-9, Isabella 2-67, Kirk 2-57, Arnold 2-26, Drake 2-9.

PUNT RETURNS_Washington, S.Sims 2-16, Stroman 1-1. Arizona, Kirk 1-4, Isabella 1-1.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Washington, S.Sims 3-42. Arizona, Edmonds 1-0.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Washington, Pierre-Louis 10-5-0, Moreland 6-0-0, Bostic 5-2-1, Collins 5-0-1, Apke 5-0-0, Young 4-0-1, J.Allen 4-0-0, Darby 3-0-0, Ioannidis 3-0-0, Curl 2-0-0, Hamilton 2-0-0, Settle 2-0-0, Moreau 1-1-0, Sweat 1-0-0, Smith-Williams 0-1-0. Arizona, Campbell 8-2-0, Hicks 8-2-0, Banjo 6-3-0, Baker 4-1-0, Kennard 3-0-1, Peters 2-1-1, Reddick 2-0-1, Allen 2-0-0, Kirkpatrick 2-0-0, Phillips 1-0-1, Murphy 1-0-0, P.Peterson 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Washington, Collins 1-1. Arizona, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Land Clark, Ump Alan Eck, HL Kent Payne, LJ Mark Stewart, FJ Scott Edwards, SJ Tra Blake, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.