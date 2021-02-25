Arizona 4, Anaheim 3

Anaheim 1 2 0 0 — 3 Arizona 0 0 3 1 — 4 Arizona won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Anaheim, Comtois 8 (Hakanpaa, Fowler), 19:48. Penalties_Lundestrom, ANA (Hooking), 5:13. Second Period_2, Anaheim, Mahura 1 (Steel), 7:58. 3, Anaheim, Jones 3 (Comtois, Fowler), 15:46 (pp). Penalties_Arizona bench, served by Kessel (Too Many Men on the Ice), 9:44; Hjalmarsson, ARI (Tripping), 14:21; Hutton, ANA (Delay of Game), 19:11. Third Period_4, Arizona, Pitlick 3 (Oesterle, Ekman-Larsson), 10:05. 5, Arizona, Chychrun 5 (Garland, Kessel), 11:49. 6, Arizona, Kessel 7 (Ekman-Larsson, Garland), 16:39. Penalties_Jones, ANA (Roughing), 12:01; Ekman-Larsson, ARI (Roughing), 12:01. Overtime_None. Penalties_None. Shootout_Arizona 2 (Schmaltz NG, Garland G, Dvorak G), Anaheim 1 (Zegras G, Comtois NG, Rakell NG). Shots on Goal_Anaheim 9-11-11-4_35. Arizona 10-6-11-1_28. More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn at Creighton: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy Doug BonjourSportsUConn men top Georgetown behind R.J. Cole, James BouknightBy David Borges Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 2; Arizona 0 of 2. Goalies_Anaheim, Miller 1-2-1 (28 shots-25 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 6-7-2 (21-18), Arizona, Hill 1-0-0 (14-14). A_2,319 (17,125). T_2:46. Referees_Trevor Hanson, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Vaughan Rody, Andrew Smith.