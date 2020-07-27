Arizona 4, San Diego 3

Arizona San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 4 7 3 Totals 33 3 6 3 K.Marte 2b 3 1 2 1 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 Peralta lf 4 1 2 1 Grisham cf 4 1 1 0 S.Marte cf 5 0 1 1 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 2 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 2 1 1 1 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 Crnenworth pr-1b 1 1 1 1 Lamb 1b 2 0 0 0 Myers rf 4 0 0 0 Vargas ph-1b 2 1 1 0 Profar 2b 3 0 1 0 Cron dh 3 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Locastro pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Garcia ph 1 0 1 1 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 Mejía c 0 0 0 0 Naylor dh 4 0 0 0

Arizona 000 000 022 — 4 San Diego 001 000 011 — 3

E_K.Marte (0), Grisham (0). DP_Arizona 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 12. 2B_K.Marte (1), Cronenworth (1). HR_Hosmer (1). SB_Profar (0), Machado (0), Tatis Jr. (0). SF_K.Marte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Gallen 4 2 1 1 5 6 Young 2 0 0 0 1 2 Ginkel 1 1 0 0 1 1 Chafin H,0 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 Bradley W,1-0 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 2

San Diego Richards 5 1 0 0 3 6 Ja.Guerra H,0 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 Hill H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Pomeranz H,0 1 0 0 0 1 1 Pagán BS,0-0 1 2 2 2 1 0 Yates L,0-0 2-3 2 2 2 2 1 Johnson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Young pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

WP_Ginkel.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:44. .