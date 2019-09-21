Arizona 9, San Diego 0

Arizona San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Locastro cf 4 0 0 0 Garcia 2b 4 0 1 0 Almonte ph-cf 0 1 0 1 Martini lf 3 0 0 0 Rojas lf 5 1 1 3 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 Escobar 3b-2b 4 1 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 Walker 1b 2 2 1 0 Naylor rf 4 0 0 0 Flores 2b 5 1 2 2 Margot cf 2 0 0 0 López p 0 0 0 0 Urías ss 3 0 1 0 Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 Torrens c 2 0 1 0 Jones rf 5 1 1 1 Lauer p 1 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 1 0 0 Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 4 1 2 2 Bednar p 0 0 0 0 M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 Lamb ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Margevicius p 0 0 0 0 Reyes p 0 0 0 0 France ph 1 0 0 0 Yardley p 0 0 0 0

Arizona 020 000 070 — 9 San Diego 000 000 000 — 0

E_Jones (6), Hosmer 2 (14). DP_Arizona 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Arizona 9, San Diego 5. 2B_Walker (25), Rojas (6). SB_Rojas (4). S_M.Kelly (6).

Arizona M.Kelly W,12-14 7 2 0 0 3 9 Lamb 0 0 0 0 0 0 López 1 1 0 0 0 1 Sherfy 1 0 0 0 0 2

San Diego Lauer L,8-10 6 2 2 2 4 9 Bednar 1 1 0 0 0 2 Wingenter 2-3 2 5 5 1 1 Margevicius 0 1 2 2 2 0 Reyes 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Yardley 1 0 0 0 0 1

Margevicius pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Wingenter (Ahmed).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:11. A_27,023 (42,445).