Arizona-Colorado Runs

Recommended Video:

Diamondbacks first. Kole Calhoun singles to center field. Ketel Marte singles to shallow center field. Kole Calhoun to third. Starling Marte reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Ketel Marte out at second. Kole Calhoun scores. David Peralta grounds out to shallow infield. Starling Marte out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Rockies 0.

Rockies second. Nolan Arenado homers to center field. David Dahl grounds out to shallow infield, Luke Weaver to Jake Lamb. Chris Owings grounds out to shallow infield, Eduardo Escobar to Jake Lamb. Raimel Tapia singles to left field. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Rockies 1.

Diamondbacks fourth. Ketel Marte strikes out swinging. Starling Marte homers. David Peralta grounds out to shortstop, Nolan Arenado to Ryan McMahon. Christian Walker singles to right field. Eduardo Escobar grounds out to shallow infield, Garrett Hampson to Ryan McMahon.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Rockies 1.

Rockies fourth. David Dahl strikes out on a foul tip. Sam Hilliard walks. Raimel Tapia singles to right field. Sam Hilliard to third. Ryan McMahon homers to left field. Raimel Tapia scores. Sam Hilliard scores. Elias Diaz singles to right field. Garrett Hampson singles to deep left center field. Elias Diaz to second. Trevor Story flies out to center field to Starling Marte. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to first base to Jake Lamb.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 2.

Diamondbacks fifth. Stephen Vogt doubles to center field. Jake Lamb grounds out to first base to Ryan McMahon. Stephen Vogt to third. Nick Ahmed singles to left center field. Stephen Vogt scores. Kole Calhoun grounds out to first base, Garrett Hampson to Antonio Senzatela. Nick Ahmed to second. Ketel Marte singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Nick Ahmed scores. Starling Marte singles to shortstop. Ketel Marte scores. David Peralta lines out to shortstop to Trevor Story.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4.

Rockies fifth. Nolan Arenado homers to center field. David Dahl strikes out swinging. Sam Hilliard pops out to shallow infield to Taylor Clarke. Raimel Tapia walks. Ryan McMahon singles to shallow center field. Raimel Tapia to second. Elias Diaz flies out to deep right field to Kole Calhoun.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 5.

Diamondbacks seventh. Nick Ahmed singles to center field. Kole Calhoun singles to shallow right field. Nick Ahmed to third. Ketel Marte walks. Starling Marte singles to shallow infield. Ketel Marte to second. Kole Calhoun to third. Nick Ahmed scores. David Peralta doubles to deep right center field. Starling Marte scores. Ketel Marte scores. Kole Calhoun scores. Christian Walker grounds out to third base, Nolan Arenado to Ryan McMahon. Eduardo Escobar singles to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. David Peralta scores. Stephen Vogt lines out to deep center field to Sam Hilliard. Jake Lamb reaches on error. Eduardo Escobar scores. Fielding error by Ryan McMahon. Nick Ahmed doubles to deep center field. Jake Lamb scores. Kole Calhoun singles to shallow left field. Nick Ahmed scores. Ketel Marte lines out to shortstop to Nolan Arenado.

8 runs, 7 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 13, Rockies 5.

Rockies eighth. Garrett Hampson triples to deep center field. Trevor Story doubles to center field. Garrett Hampson scores. Charlie Blackmon strikes out swinging. Nolan Arenado doubles. Trevor Story scores. David Dahl hit by pitch. Sam Hilliard pops out to shallow right field to Ketel Marte. Raimel Tapia walks. David Dahl to second. Nolan Arenado to third. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Diamondbacks 13, Rockies 7.