Brewers fifth. Keston Hiura strikes out swinging. Daniel Robertson homers to left field. Corbin Burnes walks. Luis Urias doubles to deep center field. Corbin Burnes to third. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Christian Yelich grounds out to shallow infield, Nick Ahmed to Christian Walker.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 1, Diamondbacks 0.