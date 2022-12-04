Arizona St. 68, Stanford 64

Angel 0-1 0-0 0, Ingram 5-14 2-3 12, S.Jones 3-13 6-7 13, Raynaud 5-7 0-0 10, O'Connell 2-8 2-2 7, M.Jones 4-10 2-2 12, Keefe 1-2 0-0 2, Murrell 2-7 0-0 5, Silva 0-1 0-0 0, Agarwal 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-64 12-14 64.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling