Arizona-Texas Runs

Recommended Video:

Diamondbacks first. Ketel Marte lines out to right field to Joey Gallo. Kole Calhoun strikes out swinging. Starling Marte walks. Eduardo Escobar singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Starling Marte to third. Christian Walker reaches on error to third base, advances to 2nd. Eduardo Escobar scores. Starling Marte scores. Throwing error by Isiah Kiner-Falefa. David Peralta singles to center field. Christian Walker scores. Jake Lamb walks. David Peralta to second. Stephen Vogt grounds out to second base, Rougned Odor to Todd Frazier.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Rangers 0.

Diamondbacks sixth. Christian Walker doubles to deep right field. David Peralta grounds out to second base, Rougned Odor to Todd Frazier. Jake Lamb strikes out swinging. Stephen Vogt doubles to right field. Christian Walker scores. Nick Ahmed walks. Ketel Marte flies out to center field to Danny Santana.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Rangers 0.

Rangers seventh. Danny Santana strikes out swinging. Rougned Odor homers to right field. Joey Gallo flies out to deep right field to Kole Calhoun. Todd Frazier strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Rangers 1.