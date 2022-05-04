Arizona's Bumgarner ejected after 1st inning at Miami May 4, 2022 Updated: May 4, 2022 2:57 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Arizona Diamondbacks' pitcher Madison Bumgarner, left, is restrained by bench coach Jeff Banister while arguing with umpires after the first inning of a baseball game against the against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami. Jim Rassol/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Arizona Diamondbacks' pitcher Madison Bumgarner, center, is restrained by bench coach Jeff Banister, right, while arguing with umpires after the first inning of a baseball game against the against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami. Jim Rassol/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Arizona Diamondbacks' pitcher Madison Bumgarner, center, is restrained by bench coach Jeff Banister, rear, while arguing with umpires after the first inning of a baseball game against the against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami. Jim Rassol/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami. Jim Rassol/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Arizona Diamondbacks' pitcher Madison Bumgarner, left, is restrained by bench coach Jeff Banister while arguing with umpires after the first inning of a baseball game against the against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami. Jim Rassol/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Arizona Diamondbacks' pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Miami. Jim Rassol/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
MIAMI (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner was ejected Wednesday right after his hand was checked for a foreign substance.
Bumgarner gave up a leadoff homer to Jon Berti in the first inning at Miami, and then retired the next three batters. As he was walking to the dugout, the veteran left-hander gestured with his arm before holding his hand out for first base umpire Dan Bellino to take a look.