Ark.-Pine Bluff 70, Texas Southern 66

Barnes 6-14 10-10 22, Walker 8-14 3-4 19, Farooq 3-9 5-8 11, Marin 1-4 0-0 2, Mortle 4-12 1-4 10, Gilliam 1-4 0-0 2, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, O'Neal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 19-26 66.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling