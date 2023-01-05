Army 78, Loyola (Md.) 55

Mann 4-9 0-1 8, Peterson 6-11 2-2 14, Roberts 3-6 2-4 9, C.Benson 1-4 0-0 2, Rucker 12-16 5-5 35, Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0, Cross 1-2 0-0 2, Small 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 1-1 0-2 2, Ellis 1-2 1-1 3, Dove 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-54 10-15 78.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling