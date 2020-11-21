Army grinds out 28-27 comeback win over Georgia Southern

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Sophomore quarterback Tyhier Tyler survived a disastrous two-fumble opening moments of his first start and led Army to a grinding 28-27 come-from-behind victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Georgia Southern fought to the end with Justin Tomlin swiftly driving the Eagles to the Army 30-yard line on a final possession with just seconds remaining. He was sacked, however, by Nolan Cockrill and Arik Smith to end the game.

Tyler rushed for 121 yards, the fifth Black Knight (7-2) this season with a 100-yard rushing game, and led eight ball carriers who compiled 243 yards. Tyler fumbled three times in the first half, two coming in as many plays and putting Army in a 14-0 hole.

Sandon McCoy scored two touchdowns for Army, his first on a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line cut Georgia Southern's lead to 14-7. Jakobi Buchanan put Army in the lead midway through the final quarter when he ran in from 2 yards to cap a monstrous 18-play, 71-yard drive that consumed nearly 11 minutes.

Shai Werts scored from a yard out after Tyler's first fumble, and Derrick Canteen ran the second back 22 yards as the Eagles (6-3) went up 14-0 in just 10 seconds.

For its first meeting with Army, the Eagles continued a tradition started by first coach Erik Russell and poured water from Beautiful Eagle Creek, which runs alongside the Georgia Southern practice facility, onto the turf of Michie Stadium.

