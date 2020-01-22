Army tabs Cody Worley as QBs coach

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Army has named Cody Worley as its quarterbacks coach.

Worley comes to West Point after a five-year stint in the same position at Kennesaw State of the Football Championship Subdivision. He replaces Mitch Ware, who announced his retirement on Monday after a 35-year career, the last six seasons at West Point.

Kennesaw State, which only started playing football in 2015, topped the FCS in rushing last season, averaging 342.4 yards per game.

Worley coached the quarterbacks and B-backs in the triple-option attack at The Citadel before going to Kennesaw State.

Army finished third in rushing in the Football Bowl Subdivision last season behind service academy rivals Navy and Air Force. The Black Knights' triple option averaged 297 yards rushing per game, but they were hit hard by injuries on both sides of the ball and finished at 5-8 in QB Kelvin Hopkins Jr.'s final year.

Hopkins was injured early in the season in an overtime loss at Michigan and never fully recovered. Backups Jabari Laws and Christian Anderson also suffered injuries, forcing coach Jeff Monken to use freshman Jemel Jones in parts of two games.

