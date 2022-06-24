Arroyo has three RBIs in return, Red Sox beat Guardians 6-3 BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press June 24, 2022 Updated: June 24, 2022 11:31 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Christian Arroyo hit a two-run homer in the seventh and had three RBIs in his return from the COVID-19 injured list, powering the red-hot Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night.
Arroyo’s go-ahead homer to left-center off Bryan Shaw (3-1) gave the Red Sox a 4-2 lead, paving the way for their fifth straight win and moving them a season-high nine games over .500. Boston is 17-4 in June and 30-12 since May 10.