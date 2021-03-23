As virus cases surge, state Senate opts to curb restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A divided Michigan Senate on Tuesday again sought to limit state pandemic restrictions, voting to let all family members attend an athlete's sporting event and large families eat at a restaurant table.
The Republican-sponsored legislation was approved 20-15 on party lines and sent to the GOP-led House at a time COVID-19 cases are surging. The measure also would prohibit the state health director from issuing an order to cap residential gatherings, bar high school graduation ceremonies or prevent people from traveling between multiple properties.