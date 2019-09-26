Astros' Greinke loses no-hitter with 1 out in 9th vs Seattle

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Seattle. Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Seattle. Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Astros' Greinke loses no-hitter with 1 out in 9th vs Seattle 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SEATTLE (AP) — Zack Greinke of the Houston Astros has lost his no-hit bid with one out in the ninth inning at Seattle.

Mariners rookie Austin Nola hit a single that fell well in front of diving center fielder Jake Marisnick on Wednesday night.

The Astros have already pitched two no-hitters this season. The Mariners have twice been held hitless.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports