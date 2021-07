SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Astros left-handed reliever Brooks Raley was suspended for three games and fined Friday by Major League Baseball for intentionally throwing at and hitting Seattle's J.P. Crawford on Monday night.

Raley appealed the penalty announced by MLB on Friday, when Houston opened a weekend series at San Francisco — where Astros manager Dusty Baker was set to manage against his former club but sat out with a one-game suspension.