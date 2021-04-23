At Texas, a QB competition emerges between Thompson and Card JIM VERTUNO, AP Sports Writer April 23, 2021 Updated: April 23, 2021 12:58 p.m.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — When Casey Thompson and the Texas Longhorns whipped Colorado in the Alamo Bowl, there was little talk of a coming quarterback competition, let alone any whiff of a potential controversy at the position.
Thompson looked very much like the future of the program after an 8-of-10 passing performance with four touchdowns in the second half in relief of injured Sam Ehlinger. Texas dominated, and so did Thompson.