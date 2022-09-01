At US Open, Marino 'grateful' after anxiety, burnout hiatus

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
NEW YORK (AP) — Back in 2011, when Rebecca Marino was just 20, everything seemed to come so easily to her on a tennis court. The Canadian reached the third round at the French Open that year; soon after, she rose to No. 38 in the world rankings.
It was not quite so easy off the court. At the U.S. Open on Friday, for the first time since then, Marino will participate in the third round of a Grand Slam tournament, marking the high point so far of her comeback from a five-year absence from the tour brought about by anxiety and what she calls “burnout.”