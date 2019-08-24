Atlanta New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 49 2 8 2 Totals 47 1 6 1
Acuña Jr. cf-rf 4 0 1 0 Rosario ss 6 0 0 0
Albies 2b 7 1 1 0 Panik 2b 5 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 5 0 1 1 Alonso 1b 6 0 1 0
Donaldson 3b 6 0 1 0 Conforto rf 6 0 0 0
Joyce rf 4 0 0 0 J.Davis lf 4 0 0 0
Flowers c 1 1 1 0 Guillorme 3b 2 0 1 0
Hechavarría ss 6 0 1 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0
Ortega lf 6 0 1 0 Díaz p 0 0 0 0
A.Jackson c 3 0 0 0 R.Davis ph 1 0 0 0
Hamilton pr-cf 2 0 1 1 Avilán p 0 0 0 0
Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0
Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 Altherr ph 1 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0 Sewald p 0 0 0 0
Martin p 0 0 0 0 Wilson p 0 0 0 0
Culberson ph 0 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Matz ph 1 0 0 0
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Lagares cf 6 0 1 0
Teheran ph 1 0 0 0 Nido c 2 0 0 0
L.Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Ramos c 3 0 2 0
Fried ph 1 0 0 0 deGrom p 2 1 1 1
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 Frazier 3b 2 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 001 000 000 01 2
New York 000 001 000 000 00 1

DP_Atlanta 1, New York 0. LOB_Atlanta 12, New York 9. 2B_Hechavarría (7), Guillorme (3). HR_deGrom (2). SB_Albies (13), Acuña Jr. (30), Hamilton 2 (2), Ramos (1), J.Davis (3). S_Culberson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Foltynewicz 7 2 1 1 2 7
Greene 1 0 0 0 0 0
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1
Swarzak 1 2 0 0 1 1
Newcomb 1 0 0 0 1 2
L.Jackson W,7-2 2 1 0 0 0 2
Melancon S,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
deGrom 7 4 1 1 1 13
Lugo 2 0 0 0 2 4
Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 2
Avilán 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Brach 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Familia L,4-2 1 2 1 1 2 3

HBP_Díaz (A.Jackson), Newcomb (Panik). WP_Foltynewicz, Newcomb(2).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_4:37. A_31,437 (41,922).