Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Los Angeles Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 33 5 9 5 Pollock cf 4 0 1 0 Acuña Jr. cf 2 0 1 0 Turner 3b 4 1 2 0 Duvall lf 2 0 0 0 Smith c 4 1 1 0 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Bellinger rf 4 1 1 3 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 Gyorko 1b 4 0 2 0 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 McCann c 3 1 0 0 Garlick lf 3 0 1 0 Joyce rf 4 2 2 0 Negrón 2b 3 0 0 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 Gonsolin p 2 0 0 0 Hechavarría ss 3 1 2 1 Báez p 0 0 0 0 Ortega lf-cf 4 1 1 4 a-Beaty ph 1 0 1 0 Fried p 2 0 1 0 May p 0 0 0 0 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 b-Teheran ph 1 0 0 0 c-Pederson ph 1 0 0 0 C.Martin p 0 0 0 0 Greene p 0 0 0 0 Culberson rf 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles 300 000 000 — 3 Atlanta 000 104 00x — 5

E_Seager (15), Gonsolin (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Garlick (4), Fried (4), Hechavarría (2), Albies (33). HR_Bellinger (42), Ortega (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Gonsolin 4 5 1 1 0 2 Báez 1 1 0 0 0 2 May, L, 1-2, BS, 0-1 2 3 4 4 1 0 Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1

Atlanta Fried 5 8 3 3 3 8 Swarzak, W, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 C.Martin, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Greene, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Melancon, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_May (Hechavarría). WP_Gonsolin.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, CB Bucknor; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:11. A_37,617 (41,149).