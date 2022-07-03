Atlanta 90, Seattle 76

Stewart 5-14 7-9 19, Williams 2-4 4-5 8, Magbegor 3-6 0-0 7, Bird 2-7 0-0 6, Loyd 3-9 2-2 9, Lavender 2-4 2-2 8, Talbot 1-3 0-0 2, Charles 1-6 0-0 2, January 1-4 6-6 8, Prince 2-6 2-2 7. Totals 22-63 23-26 76.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling
Recommended