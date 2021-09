Atlanta-Arizona Runs

Braves first. Jorge Soler walks. Freddie Freeman doubles to deep center field. Jorge Soler to third. Ozzie Albies out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to David Peralta. Jorge Soler scores. Austin Riley singles to shallow left field. Freddie Freeman to third. Adam Duvall singles to deep left center field, tagged out at second to Christian Walker. Austin Riley scores. Freddie Freeman scores. Eddie Rosario walks. Dansby Swanson grounds out to shallow infield, Josh VanMeter to Christian Walker.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 3, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks first. Josh Rojas called out on strikes. Ketel Marte walks. Daulton Varsho strikes out on a foul tip. Kole Calhoun doubles to left field. Ketel Marte scores. David Peralta grounds out to first base, Freddie Freeman to Ian Anderson.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 3, Diamondbacks 1.

Braves third. Freddie Freeman strikes out swinging. Ozzie Albies lines out to shallow center field to Josh Rojas. Austin Riley homers to center field. Adam Duvall strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 4, Diamondbacks 1.

Braves fifth. Ian Anderson grounds out to shortstop, Josh Rojas to Christian Walker. Jorge Soler strikes out swinging. Freddie Freeman doubles. Ozzie Albies homers to right field. Freddie Freeman scores. Austin Riley strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 6, Diamondbacks 1.

Diamondbacks eighth. Christian Walker homers to center field. Josh VanMeter called out on strikes. Jake McCarthy flies out to deep left field to Eddie Rosario. Henry Ramos pinch-hitting for Caleb Smith. Henry Ramos singles to shallow center field. Josh Rojas singles to right field. Henry Ramos to third. Ketel Marte strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 6, Diamondbacks 2.

Braves ninth. Dansby Swanson grounds out to second base to Christian Walker. William Contreras singles to left field. Joc Pederson pinch-hitting for Luke Jackson. Joc Pederson doubles to right field. William Contreras to third. Jorge Soler out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Kole Calhoun. Joc Pederson to third. William Contreras scores. Freddie Freeman homers to center field. Joc Pederson scores. Ozzie Albies flies out to left field to David Peralta.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 9, Diamondbacks 2.