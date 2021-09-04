Atlanta-Colorado Runs

Braves first. Ozzie Albies singles to center field. Jorge Soler grounds out to shallow infield, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron. Ozzie Albies to second. Freddie Freeman reaches on error. Ozzie Albies to third. Fielding error by C.J. Cron. Austin Riley grounds out to shallow infield, Trevor Story to C.J. Cron. Freddie Freeman to second. Ozzie Albies scores. Adam Duvall doubles. Freddie Freeman scores. Dansby Swanson grounds out to shallow infield, German Marquez to C.J. Cron.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Braves 2, Rockies 0.

Rockies second. C.J. Cron homers to center field. Ryan McMahon doubles to deep left field. Elias Diaz walks. Raimel Tapia reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Elias Diaz out at second. Ryan McMahon to third. German Marquez out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Freddie Freeman to Ozzie Albies. Raimel Tapia to second. Ryan McMahon scores. Garrett Hampson grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Freddie Freeman.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 2, Rockies 2.

Braves third. Ozzie Albies homers to center field. Jorge Soler flies out to right center field to Charlie Blackmon. Freddie Freeman grounds out to first base to C.J. Cron. Austin Riley strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 3, Rockies 2.

Rockies third. Brendan Rodgers singles to shallow infield. Charlie Blackmon homers to center field. Brendan Rodgers scores. Trevor Story walks. C.J. Cron grounds out to shallow infield, Austin Riley to Freddie Freeman. Trevor Story to second. Ryan McMahon flies out to deep left field to Adam Duvall. Trevor Story to third. Fielding error by Adam Duvall. Elias Diaz grounds out to shortstop, Ozzie Albies to Freddie Freeman.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rockies 4, Braves 3.

Braves fifth. Stephen Vogt singles to shallow center field. Ehire Adrianza pinch-hitting for Edgar Santana. Ehire Adrianza reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Stephen Vogt out at second. Ozzie Albies strikes out swinging. Ehire Adrianza to second. Jorge Soler singles to center field. Ehire Adrianza scores. Freddie Freeman walks. Jorge Soler to second. Austin Riley strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 4, Rockies 4.

Rockies sixth. Ryan McMahon walks. Elias Diaz doubles to left field. Ryan McMahon to third. Raimel Tapia out on a sacrifice fly to left center field to Joc Pederson. Ryan McMahon scores. Joshua Fuentes pinch-hitting for Tyler Kinley. Joshua Fuentes strikes out swinging. Garrett Hampson singles to left field, advances to 3rd. Elias Diaz scores. Fielding error by Adam Duvall. Brendan Rodgers grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Freddie Freeman.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rockies 6, Braves 4.

Rockies seventh. Charlie Blackmon walks. Trevor Story triples. Charlie Blackmon scores. C.J. Cron grounds out to shallow infield, Austin Riley to Freddie Freeman. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging. Elias Diaz strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 7, Braves 4.

Braves eighth. Jorge Soler flies out to deep center field to Garrett Hampson. Freddie Freeman walks. Austin Riley walks. Freddie Freeman to second. Adam Duvall singles to left field. Austin Riley to second. Freddie Freeman to third. Dansby Swanson out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Garrett Hampson. Freddie Freeman scores. Joc Pederson strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 7, Braves 5.

Braves ninth. Stephen Vogt called out on strikes. Travis d'Arnaud pinch-hitting for Drew Smyly. Travis d'Arnaud homers to center field. Ozzie Albies flies out to center field to Garrett Hampson. Jorge Soler flies out to right field to Charlie Blackmon.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 7, Braves 6.