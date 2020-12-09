Atlanta Falcons
Statistics after 12 games
|
|
|
|COMP
|
|AVG
|
|TD
|
|INT
|
|
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Ryan
|466
|296
|63.5
|3436
|7.37
|18
|3.9
|8
|1.7
|63
|91.5
|Gage
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|39.6
|TEAM
|467
|296
|63.4
|3247
|7.36
|18
|3.9
|8
|1.7
|63
|91
|OPPONENTS
|450
|308
|68.4
|3423
|8.02
|24
|5.3
|8
|1.8
|58
|102
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Gurley
|175
|626
|3.6
|35t
|9
|Hill
|78
|334
|4.3
|35t
|1
|I.Smith
|33
|147
|4.5
|24
|1
|Ryan
|23
|73
|3.2
|13t
|1
|Ridley
|3
|14
|4.7
|8
|0
|Powell
|2
|7
|3.5
|4
|0
|Brooks-James
|3
|4
|1.3
|4
|0
|K.Smith
|3
|4
|1.3
|2
|0
|Ollison
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Neasman
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|Zaccheaus
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Gage
|1
|-2
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Schaub
|3
|-4
|-1.3
|-1
|0
|TEAM
|327
|1208
|3.7
|35t
|12
|OPPONENTS
|293
|1310
|4.5
|45
|12
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Ridley
|59
|905
|15.3
|63
|7
|J.Jones
|51
|771
|15.1
|44
|3
|Gage
|49
|522
|10.7
|27
|2
|Hurst
|42
|468
|11.1
|42t
|3
|Zaccheaus
|20
|274
|13.7
|51t
|1
|Gurley
|17
|86
|5.1
|14
|0
|Hill
|16
|111
|6.9
|22
|0
|Blake
|12
|142
|11.8
|25
|0
|I.Smith
|12
|51
|4.3
|17
|0
|Powell
|8
|53
|6.6
|13
|2
|K.Smith
|5
|15
|3.0
|4
|0
|Stocker
|3
|20
|6.7
|12
|0
|Graham
|2
|18
|9.0
|11
|0
|TEAM
|296
|3436
|11.6
|63
|18
|OPPONENTS
|308
|3608
|11.7
|58
|24
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|D.Jones
|2
|84
|42.0
|67t
|1
|Wreh-Wilson
|2
|26
|13.0
|23
|0
|Allen
|1
|19
|19.0
|19
|0
|Oluokun
|1
|14
|14.0
|14
|0
|Dennard
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Terrell
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|8
|143
|17.9
|67t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|8
|29
|3.6
|20
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|D.Jones
|3.5
|C.Harris
|3.0
|Jarrett
|3.0
|Means
|3.0
|Fowler
|2.0
|Oluokun
|2.0
|Bailey
|1.5
|Cominsky
|1.0
|McKinley
|1.0
|Neal
|1.0
|Oliver
|1.0
|Tuioti-Mariner
|1.0
|Davison
|0.5
|Hawkins
|0.5
|TEAM
|24.0
|OPPONENTS
|31.0
|
|
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|
|
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Hofrichter
|43
|1789
|41.6
|38.6
|12
|56
|0
|TEAM
|43
|1789
|41.6
|38.6
|12
|56
|0
|OPPONENTS
|42
|1943
|46.3
|42.3
|21
|67
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Powell
|13
|0
|108
|8.3
|24
|0
|TEAM
|13
|0
|108
|8.3
|24
|0
|OPPONENTS
|16
|0
|89
|5.6
|15
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Powell
|16
|321
|20.1
|29
|0
|Graham
|1
|13
|13.0
|13
|0
|TEAM
|17
|334
|19.6
|29
|0
|OPPONENTS
|34
|762
|22.4
|40
|0
|
|
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Cominsky
|0
|0
|1
|Gurley
|2
|1
|0
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|Jarrett
|0
|0
|1
|D.Jones
|0
|0
|1
|Neal
|0
|0
|1
|Neasman
|1
|0
|0
|Oluokun
|0
|0
|1
|Powell
|1
|0
|0
|Reynolds
|0
|0
|1
|Ryan
|3
|0
|0
|Senat
|0
|0
|1
|K.Smith
|0
|1
|0
|Tuioti-Mariner
|0
|1
|2
|TEAM
|8
|3
|9
|OPPONENTS
|18
|7
|4
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|74
|97
|53
|87
|0
|311
|OPPONENTS
|51
|77
|68
|106
|0
|302
|
|TOUCHDOWNS
|
|
|
|
|
|LONG
|
|
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Koo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|33
|54
|0
|119
|Gurley
|9
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Ridley
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Hurst
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|J.Jones
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Gage
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Powell
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Ryan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Hill
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|D.Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|I.Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Zaccheaus
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Fry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|0
|4
|TEAM
|31
|12
|18
|0
|33
|34
|54
|0
|285
|OPPONENTS
|36
|12
|24
|0
|17
|21
|51
|0
|267
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Fry
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|Koo
|0/
|0
|8/
|8
|10/
|10
|7/
|9
|7/
|7
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|9/
|9
|10/
|10
|7/
|9
|7/
|7
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|4/
|4
|5/
|5
|6/
|9
|2/
|3