Atlanta Falcons interview former Texans GM Rick Smith Dec. 18, 2020 Updated: Dec. 18, 2020 8:31 p.m.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons ramped up their search for a general manager Friday by conducting virtual interviews with former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith and the team's director of college scouting, Anthony Robinson.
The Falcons are seeking a replacement for long-time GM Thomas Dimitroff, who was fired along with coach Dan Quinn after the team started the season 0-5.