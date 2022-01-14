Atlanta Hawks Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|36
|34.6
|341-755
|.452
|96-263
|218-243
|.897
|996
|27.7
|Collins
|35
|32.6
|229-421
|.544
|47-107
|105-133
|.789
|610
|17.4
|Bogdanovic
|27
|28.9
|123-294
|.418
|61-169
|23-31
|.742
|330
|12.2
|Reddish
|34
|23.4
|138-343
|.402
|58-153
|72-80
|.900
|406
|11.9
|Capela
|36
|29.7
|190-334
|.569
|0-1
|45-97
|.464
|425
|11.8
|Oliver
|2
|21.5
|10-15
|.667
|1-3
|2-3
|.667
|23
|11.5
|Huerter
|33
|28.5
|147-318
|.462
|57-159
|21-27
|.778
|372
|11.3
|Hunter
|12
|27.6
|54-122
|.443
|18-42
|8-14
|.571
|134
|11.2
|Brown
|3
|27.7
|9-25
|.360
|6-15
|5-6
|.833
|29
|9.7
|Gallinari
|31
|22.4
|96-234
|.410
|47-120
|61-65
|.938
|300
|9.7
|Okongwu
|8
|23.1
|29-38
|.763
|0-0
|14-20
|.700
|72
|9.0
|Iwundu
|3
|27.3
|8-18
|.444
|3-5
|3-4
|.750
|22
|7.3
|Williams
|27
|14.4
|63-172
|.366
|17-56
|33-39
|.846
|176
|6.5
|M.Hill
|3
|15.3
|5-8
|.625
|3-5
|4-4
|1.000
|17
|5.7
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|27
|14.5
|42-110
|.382
|26-75
|17-20
|.850
|127
|4.7
|Mays
|17
|10.8
|31-59
|.525
|8-25
|7-7
|1.000
|77
|4.5
|Wright
|35
|17.5
|52-122
|.426
|18-46
|22-26
|.846
|144
|4.1
|Dieng
|29
|9.6
|36-78
|.462
|17-42
|16-21
|.762
|105
|3.6
|Johnson
|11
|4.7
|8-17
|.471
|2-6
|4-6
|.667
|22
|2.0
|Stephenson
|6
|11.7
|5-13
|.385
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|11
|1.8
|Cooper
|10
|3.5
|3-14
|.214
|1-6
|0-0
|.000
|7
|0.7
|S.Hill
|13
|10.7
|3-20
|.150
|2-13
|0-0
|.000
|8
|0.6
|Barber
|3
|4.3
|0-4
|.000
|0-0
|0-4
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|40
|240.0
|1622-3534
|.459
|488-1314
|681-852
|.799
|4413
|110.3
|OPPONENTS
|40
|240.0
|1677-3586
|.468
|522-1462
|586-735
|.797
|4462
|111.6
___