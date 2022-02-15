Atlanta Hawks Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Young
|51
|34.6
|477-1050
|.454
|150-400
|308-343
|.898
|1412
|27.7
|Collins
|50
|31.3
|325-605
|.537
|62-160
|127-160
|.794
|839
|16.8
|Bogdanovic
|38
|28.8
|181-427
|.424
|93-252
|43-52
|.827
|498
|13.1
|Hunter
|28
|29.0
|133-301
|.442
|39-102
|54-77
|.701
|359
|12.8
|Reddish
|34
|23.4
|138-343
|.402
|58-153
|72-80
|.900
|406
|11.9
|Huerter
|49
|29.1
|222-484
|.459
|92-249
|28-35
|.800
|564
|11.5
|Oliver
|2
|21.5
|10-15
|.667
|1-3
|2-3
|.667
|23
|11.5
|Capela
|48
|28.1
|234-398
|.588
|0-1
|54-116
|.466
|522
|10.9
|Gallinari
|45
|23.2
|145-349
|.415
|70-179
|101-110
|.918
|461
|10.2
|Brown
|3
|27.7
|9-25
|.360
|6-15
|5-6
|.833
|29
|9.7
|Okongwu
|24
|21.8
|83-117
|.709
|0-0
|39-53
|.736
|205
|8.5
|Iwundu
|3
|27.3
|8-18
|.444
|3-5
|3-4
|.750
|22
|7.3
|Williams
|38
|14.6
|91-231
|.394
|29-81
|48-54
|.889
|259
|6.8
|M.Hill
|3
|15.3
|5-8
|.625
|3-5
|4-4
|1.000
|17
|5.7
|Luwawu-Cabarrot
|35
|12.8
|50-128
|.391
|32-87
|17-20
|.850
|149
|4.3
|Wright
|51
|18.2
|80-183
|.437
|27-72
|33-40
|.825
|220
|4.3
|Dieng
|36
|9.1
|45-94
|.479
|22-52
|17-24
|.708
|129
|3.6
|Mays
|22
|9.2
|31-61
|.508
|8-25
|8-9
|.889
|78
|3.5
|Johnson
|13
|4.5
|9-19
|.474
|3-7
|4-6
|.667
|25
|1.9
|Knox
|7
|6.6
|6-16
|.375
|1-10
|0-0
|.000
|13
|1.9
|Stephenson
|6
|11.7
|5-13
|.385
|0-3
|1-2
|.500
|11
|1.8
|Cooper
|11
|3.2
|3-14
|.214
|1-6
|0-0
|.000
|7
|0.6
|S.Hill
|13
|10.7
|3-20
|.150
|2-13
|0-0
|.000
|8
|0.6
|Barber
|3
|4.3
|0-4
|.000
|0-0
|0-4
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|56
|240.0
|2293-4923
|.466
|702-1880
|968-1202
|.805
|6256
|111.7
|OPPONENTS
|56
|240.0
|2323-4983
|.466
|734-2026
|877-1099
|.798
|6257
|111.7
