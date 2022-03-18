Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Young 64 34.9 596-1306 .456 189-498 414-460 .900 1795 28.0
Collins 54 30.8 339-644 .526 64-176 134-169 .793 876 16.2
Bogdanovic 51 29.5 260-614 .423 125-360 65-77 .844 710 13.9
Hunter 41 30.0 198-440 .450 61-156 98-129 .760 555 13.5
Reddish 34 23.4 138-343 .402 58-153 72-80 .900 406 11.9
Huerter 61 29.5 283-620 .456 125-327 31-39 .795 722 11.8
Oliver 2 21.5 10-15 .667 1-3 2-3 .667 23 11.5
Gallinari 57 24.3 201-475 .423 92-238 126-140 .900 620 10.9
Capela 61 27.8 294-493 .596 0-1 67-142 .472 655 10.7
Brown 3 27.7 9-25 .360 6-15 5-6 .833 29 9.7
Okongwu 35 20.9 127-179 .709 0-0 61-82 .744 315 9.0
Iwundu 3 27.3 8-18 .444 3-5 3-4 .750 22 7.3
Williams 49 14.4 115-286 .402 33-95 56-64 .875 319 6.5
M.Hill 3 15.3 5-8 .625 3-5 4-4 1.000 17 5.7
Wright 64 18.0 95-217 .438 31-89 45-53 .849 266 4.2
Luwawu-Cabarrot 41 11.6 53-138 .384 34-93 19-22 .864 159 3.9
Dieng 40 8.9 50-104 .481 26-60 17-24 .708 143 3.6
Mays 24 8.8 32-62 .516 8-25 8-9 .889 80 3.3
Johnson 16 4.3 11-22 .500 3-8 4-6 .667 29 1.8
Stephenson 6 11.7 5-13 .385 0-3 1-2 .500 11 1.8
Knox 11 6.8 7-26 .269 1-13 4-6 .667 19 1.7
Cooper 11 3.2 3-14 .214 1-6 0-0 .000 7 0.6
S.Hill 13 10.7 3-20 .150 2-13 0-0 .000 8 0.6
Barber 3 4.3 0-4 .000 0-0 0-4 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 69 240.4 2842-6086 .467 866-2342 1236-1525 .810 7786 112.8
OPPONENTS 69 240.4 2889-6137 .471 892-2451 1069-1338 .799 7739 112.2

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Young 41 205 246 3.8 607 9.5 105 0 63 256 7
Collins 93 329 422 7.8 98 1.8 164 0 33 60 56
Bogdanovic 22 182 204 4.0 162 3.2 104 0 51 57 13
Hunter 21 108 129 3.1 51 1.2 123 0 28 53 15
Reddish 20 64 84 2.5 38 1.1 45 0 35 44 11
Huerter 28 175 203 3.3 164 2.7 149 0 42 74 22
Oliver 2 4 6 3.0 3 1.5 5 0 1 0 1
Gallinari 30 229 259 4.5 82 1.4 83 0 26 32 11
Capela 232 500 732 12.0 80 1.3 140 0 42 36 82
Brown 1 13 14 4.7 4 1.3 7 0 2 0 0
Okongwu 85 108 193 5.5 38 1.1 111 0 20 34 45
Iwundu 3 10 13 4.3 0 .0 8 0 1 1 0
Williams 13 61 74 1.5 95 1.9 45 0 25 36 3
M.Hill 2 4 6 2.0 1 .3 7 0 4 0 1
Wright 41 140 181 2.8 149 2.3 45 0 66 38 14
Luwawu-Cabarrot 10 42 52 1.3 26 .6 50 0 13 14 4
Dieng 32 85 117 2.9 33 .8 49 0 11 20 13
Mays 5 20 25 1.0 16 .7 8 0 7 10 0
Johnson 0 17 17 1.1 1 .1 3 0 0 4 1
Stephenson 1 14 15 2.5 11 1.8 8 0 0 4 0
Knox 5 11 16 1.5 6 .5 7 0 1 2 0
Cooper 0 5 5 .5 5 .5 1 0 0 5 0
S.Hill 6 17 23 1.8 12 .9 16 0 4 1 2
Barber 1 2 3 1.0 3 1.0 1 0 0 1 0
TEAM 694 2345 3039 44.0 1685 24.4 1284 0 475 821 301
OPPONENTS 689 2323 3012 43.7 1779 25.8 1408 3 486 861 317
