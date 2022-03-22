Skip to main content
Sports

Atlanta Hawks Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Young 65 34.8 601-1320 .455 192-503 422-468 .902 1816 27.9
Collins 54 30.8 339-644 .526 64-176 134-169 .793 876 16.2
Bogdanovic 53 29.5 277-647 .428 132-375 75-88 .852 761 14.4
Hunter 43 29.9 208-463 .449 63-163 101-133 .759 580 13.5
Reddish 34 23.4 138-343 .402 58-153 72-80 .900 406 11.9
Huerter 63 29.3 285-636 .448 125-337 33-42 .786 728 11.6
Oliver 2 21.5 10-15 .667 1-3 2-3 .667 23 11.5
Gallinari 59 24.7 216-508 .425 96-250 130-144 .903 658 11.2
Capela 63 27.8 310-513 .604 0-1 67-144 .465 687 10.9
Brown 3 27.7 9-25 .360 6-15 5-6 .833 29 9.7
Okongwu 37 20.7 130-186 .699 0-0 66-88 .750 326 8.8
Iwundu 3 27.3 8-18 .444 3-5 3-4 .750 22 7.3
Williams 51 14.5 119-298 .399 34-96 59-68 .868 331 6.5
M.Hill 3 15.3 5-8 .625 3-5 4-4 1.000 17 5.7
Wright 66 18.3 105-231 .455 35-95 47-55 .855 292 4.4
Luwawu-Cabarrot 42 11.8 56-142 .394 35-95 19-22 .864 166 4.0
Dieng 41 8.7 51-105 .486 27-61 17-24 .708 146 3.6
Mays 25 8.4 32-62 .516 8-25 8-9 .889 80 3.2
Stephenson 6 11.7 5-13 .385 0-3 1-2 .500 11 1.8
Johnson 17 4.1 11-22 .500 3-8 4-6 .667 29 1.7
Knox 12 6.4 7-27 .259 1-14 4-6 .667 19 1.6
Cooper 11 3.2 3-14 .214 1-6 0-0 .000 7 0.6
S.Hill 13 10.7 3-20 .150 2-13 0-0 .000 8 0.6
Barber 3 4.3 0-4 .000 0-0 0-4 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 71 240.4 2928-6264 .467 889-2402 1273-1569 .811 8018 112.9
OPPONENTS 71 240.4 2972-6319 .470 907-2494 1110-1388 .800 7961 112.1

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Young 44 207 251 3.9 617 9.5 109 0 63 263 7
Collins 93 329 422 7.8 98 1.8 164 0 33 60 56
Bogdanovic 22 188 210 4.0 168 3.2 111 0 54 61 13
Hunter 22 114 136 3.2 55 1.3 128 0 31 55 17
Reddish 20 64 84 2.5 38 1.1 45 0 35 44 11
Huerter 29 182 211 3.3 171 2.7 155 0 43 77 23
Oliver 2 4 6 3.0 3 1.5 5 0 1 0 1
Gallinari 30 238 268 4.5 88 1.5 84 0 26 32 11
Capela 237 512 749 11.9 82 1.3 146 0 43 38 84
Brown 1 13 14 4.7 4 1.3 7 0 2 0 0
Okongwu 88 117 205 5.5 39 1.1 118 0 21 35 49
Iwundu 3 10 13 4.3 0 .0 8 0 1 1 0
Williams 14 63 77 1.5 98 1.9 46 0 27 39 3
M.Hill 2 4 6 2.0 1 .3 7 0 4 0 1
Wright 41 148 189 2.9 158 2.4 49 0 73 40 15
Luwawu-Cabarrot 10 47 57 1.4 27 .6 51 0 13 15 4
Dieng 32 85 117 2.9 33 .8 49 0 11 20 13
Mays 5 20 25 1.0 16 .6 8 0 7 10 0
Stephenson 1 14 15 2.5 11 1.8 8 0 0 4 0
Johnson 0 17 17 1.0 1 .1 3 0 1 4 1
Knox 5 11 16 1.3 7 .6 7 0 1 2 0
Cooper 0 5 5 .5 5 .5 1 0 0 5 0
S.Hill 6 17 23 1.8 12 .9 16 0 4 1 2
Barber 1 2 3 1.0 3 1.0 1 0 0 1 0
TEAM 708 2411 3119 43.9 1735 24.4 1326 0 494 847 311
OPPONENTS 722 2392 3114 43.9 1819 25.6 1449 3 504 894 328
