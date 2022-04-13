Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Young 76 34.9 711-1544 .460 233-610 500-553 .904 2155 28.4
Collins 54 30.8 339-644 .526 64-176 134-169 .793 876 16.2
Bogdanovic 63 29.3 342-794 .431 169-459 97-115 .843 950 15.1
Hunter 53 29.8 254-575 .442 74-195 127-166 .765 709 13.4
Huerter 74 29.6 345-760 .454 160-411 42-52 .808 892 12.1
Reddish 34 23.4 138-343 .402 58-153 72-80 .900 406 11.9
Gallinari 66 25.3 259-597 .434 112-294 141-156 .904 771 11.7
Oliver 2 21.5 10-15 .667 1-3 2-3 .667 23 11.5
Capela 74 27.6 370-604 .613 0-1 80-169 .473 820 11.1
Brown 3 27.7 9-25 .360 6-15 5-6 .833 29 9.7
Okongwu 48 20.7 156-226 .690 0-0 80-110 .727 392 8.2
Iwundu 3 27.3 8-18 .444 3-5 3-4 .750 22 7.3
Williams 56 14.3 125-320 .391 37-102 67-78 .859 354 6.3
M.Hill 3 15.3 5-8 .625 3-5 4-4 1.000 17 5.7
Luwawu-Cabarrot 52 13.2 74-186 .398 44-122 35-41 .854 227 4.4
Wright 77 18.9 122-269 .454 44-116 54-63 .857 342 4.4
Dieng 44 8.4 53-112 .473 29-68 19-26 .731 154 3.5
Mays 28 7.9 32-64 .500 8-25 8-9 .889 80 2.9
Knox 17 6.5 16-45 .356 5-26 9-12 .750 46 2.7
Johnson 22 5.5 22-41 .537 3-13 5-7 .714 52 2.4
Stephenson 6 11.7 5-13 .385 0-3 1-2 .500 11 1.8
S.Hill 13 10.7 3-20 .150 2-13 0-0 .000 8 0.6
Cooper 13 3.0 3-14 .214 1-6 0-0 .000 7 0.5
Barber 3 4.3 0-4 .000 0-0 0-4 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 82 240.3 3401-7241 .470 1056-2821 1485-1829 .812 9343 113.9
OPPONENTS 82 240.3 3435-7294 .471 1051-2888 1294-1634 .792 9215 112.4

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Young 50 234 284 3.7 737 9.7 128 0 72 303 7
Collins 93 329 422 7.8 98 1.8 164 0 33 60 56
Bogdanovic 29 221 250 4.0 194 3.1 132 0 68 70 14
Hunter 26 150 176 3.3 68 1.3 155 0 36 69 21
Huerter 32 222 254 3.4 203 2.7 185 0 55 91 26
Reddish 20 64 84 2.5 38 1.1 45 0 35 44 11
Gallinari 35 273 308 4.7 101 1.5 93 0 28 38 12
Oliver 2 4 6 3.0 3 1.5 5 0 1 0 1
Capela 279 598 877 11.9 92 1.2 166 0 55 44 93
Brown 1 13 14 4.7 4 1.3 7 0 2 0 0
Okongwu 115 168 283 5.9 53 1.1 149 0 31 44 60
Iwundu 3 10 13 4.3 0 .0 8 0 1 1 0
Williams 16 71 87 1.6 105 1.9 48 0 28 43 3
M.Hill 2 4 6 2.0 1 .3 7 0 4 0 1
Luwawu-Cabarrot 17 65 82 1.6 40 .8 76 0 18 20 6
Wright 50 170 220 2.9 188 2.4 56 0 93 45 19
Dieng 32 89 121 2.8 34 .8 52 0 11 20 13
Mays 5 20 25 .9 17 .6 9 0 7 10 0
Knox 6 16 22 1.3 7 .4 14 0 2 2 1
Johnson 2 24 26 1.2 3 .1 9 0 3 9 2
Stephenson 1 14 15 2.5 11 1.8 8 0 0 4 0
S.Hill 6 17 23 1.8 12 .9 16 0 4 1 2
Cooper 0 5 5 .4 5 .4 1 0 0 5 0
Barber 1 2 3 1.0 3 1.0 1 0 0 1 0
TEAM 823 2783 3606 44.0 2017 24.6 1534 0 587 972 348
OPPONENTS 838 2758 3596 43.9 2085 25.4 1668 3 576 1046 367
