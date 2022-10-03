Atlanta-Miami Runs

Marlins first. Jon Berti singles to left field. Joey Wendle grounds out to shallow infield, Bryce Elder to Matt Olson. Bryan De La Cruz doubles to deep right field. Jon Berti scores. Avisail Garcia reaches on error. Bryan De La Cruz to third. Fielding error by Orlando Arcia. Jesus Sanchez doubles to left field. Avisail Garcia to third. Bryan De La Cruz scores. Nick Fortes pops out to William Contreras. JJ Bleday flies out to shallow center field to Dansby Swanson.

2 runs, 3 hits, 2 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 2, Braves 0.