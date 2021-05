Brewers second. Avisail Garcia doubles to deep right center field. Travis Shaw grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Freddie Freeman. Avisail Garcia to third. Luis Urias singles to shallow center field. Avisail Garcia scores. Manny Pina called out on strikes. Pablo Reyes reaches on error. Luis Urias to second. Fielding error by Dansby Swanson. Adrian Houser strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Brewers 1, Braves 0.

Braves third. Ehire Adrianza walks. Freddie Freeman lines out to right field to Avisail Garcia. Marcell Ozuna walks. Ozzie Albies lines out to left center field to Tyrone Taylor. Dansby Swanson walks. Marcell Ozuna to second. Austin Riley singles to shallow infield. Dansby Swanson to third. Marcell Ozuna scores. Ehire Adrianza scores. William Contreras hit by pitch. Austin Riley to second. Ender Inciarte strikes out on a foul tip.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Braves 2, Brewers 1.

Braves fifth. Marcell Ozuna homers to center field. Ozzie Albies homers to center field. Dansby Swanson strikes out on a foul tip. Austin Riley strikes out swinging. William Contreras lines out to deep left field to Tyrone Taylor.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 4, Brewers 1.

Braves seventh. Freddie Freeman singles to shallow center field. Marcell Ozuna singles to shallow center field. Freddie Freeman to third. Ozzie Albies pops out to Pablo Reyes. Dansby Swanson out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Travis Shaw to Kolten Wong. Marcell Ozuna to second. Freddie Freeman scores. Austin Riley lines out to shallow left field to Luis Urias.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 5, Brewers 1.

Braves eighth. William Contreras triples to deep center field. Ender Inciarte singles to shallow left field. William Contreras scores. Pablo Sandoval pinch-hitting for Sean Newcomb. Pablo Sandoval strikes out swinging. Ehire Adrianza flies out to deep right center field to Lorenzo Cain. Freddie Freeman grounds out to shallow infield, Travis Shaw to Daniel Vogelbach.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 6, Brewers 1.

Brewers ninth. Luis Urias homers to center field. Manny Pina homers to left field. Daniel Vogelbach pops out to shallow infield to Austin Riley. Omar Narvaez pinch-hitting for Josh Lindblom. Omar Narvaez strikes out swinging. Kolten Wong singles to shortstop. Lorenzo Cain lines out to deep center field to Ender Inciarte.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 6, Brewers 3.