Mets third. Brandon Nimmo doubles to deep left field. Pete Alonso grounds out to shallow infield, Drew Smyly to Freddie Freeman. Brandon Nimmo to third. Dominic Smith singles to deep right field, tagged out at second, Joc Pederson to Dansby Swanson. Brandon Nimmo scores. J.D. Davis grounds out to third base, Austin Riley to Freddie Freeman.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 1, Braves 0.

Braves fourth. Ozzie Albies walks. Freddie Freeman flies out to deep left field to Dominic Smith. Austin Riley homers to center field. Ozzie Albies scores. Dansby Swanson grounds out to first base to Pete Alonso. Abraham Almonte homers to right field. Stephen Vogt strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 3, Mets 1.

Braves fifth. Guillermo Heredia singles to center field. Drew Smyly strikes out on a foul bunt. Joc Pederson singles to right field. Guillermo Heredia to third. Ozzie Albies singles to shallow center field. Joc Pederson to second. Guillermo Heredia scores. Freddie Freeman called out on strikes. Austin Riley singles to shallow center field. Ozzie Albies to second. Joc Pederson scores. Dansby Swanson reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Austin Riley out at second.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Braves 5, Mets 1.

Mets fifth. Brandon Nimmo singles to left center field. Pete Alonso homers to left field. Brandon Nimmo scores. Dominic Smith grounds out to shallow infield, Jesse Chavez to Freddie Freeman. J.D. Davis strikes out swinging. James McCann grounds out to second base, Ozzie Albies to Freddie Freeman.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 5, Mets 3.

Braves eighth. Austin Riley strikes out swinging. Dansby Swanson homers to center field. Abraham Almonte grounds out to second base, Jonathan Villar to Pete Alonso. Stephen Vogt grounds out to first base, Pete Alonso to Jeurys Familia.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 6, Mets 3.