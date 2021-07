Phillies fourth. Jean Segura homers to left field. J.T. Realmuto grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Freddie Freeman. Bryce Harper singles to left field. Andrew McCutchen strikes out on a foul tip. Rhys Hoskins singles to left field. Bryce Harper to second. Odubel Herrera grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Freddie Freeman.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 1, Braves 0.

Phillies eighth. Ronald Torreyes homers to left field. Aaron Nola called out on strikes. Jean Segura called out on strikes. J.T. Realmuto grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Freddie Freeman.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 2, Braves 0.

Braves ninth. Ozzie Albies strikes out swinging. Freddie Freeman lines out to deep left field to Andrew McCutchen. Austin Riley homers to right field. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 2, Braves 1.