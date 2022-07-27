Atlanta-Philadelphia Runs

Phillies fifth. Bryson Stott walks. Alec Bohm singles to left field. Bryson Stott scores. Didi Gregorius reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Alec Bohm to second. Fielding error by Robinson Cano. Odubel Herrera singles to deep left field. Didi Gregorius to third. Alec Bohm scores. Kyle Schwarber out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Michael Harris II. Didi Gregorius scores. Rhys Hoskins walks. J.T. Realmuto singles to center field. Rhys Hoskins scores. Odubel Herrera scores. Darick Hall grounds out to shortstop. J.T. Realmuto out at second.
5 runs, 3 hits, 2 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 5, Braves 0.