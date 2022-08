Cardinals third. Tommy Edman hit by pitch. Lars Nootbaar singles to second base. Tommy Edman to third. Brendan Donovan grounds out to shallow infield. Lars Nootbaar out at second. Tommy Edman scores. Paul Goldschmidt pops out to shallow right field to Vaughn Grissom.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 1, Braves 0.

Braves fourth. Dansby Swanson singles to left field. Austin Riley lines out to left field to Corey Dickerson. Matt Olson reaches on a fielder's choice to second base, advances to 2nd. Dansby Swanson scores. Throwing error by Nolan Gorman. Travis d'Arnaud singles to center field. Matt Olson scores. William Contreras grounds out to shortstop. Travis d'Arnaud out at second.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Braves 2, Cardinals 1.

Braves sixth. Austin Riley walks. Matt Olson doubles to deep right field. Austin Riley to third. Travis d'Arnaud walks. William Contreras doubles to deep right center field. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Matt Olson scores. Austin Riley scores. Vaughn Grissom grounds out to third base, Brendan Donovan to Paul Goldschmidt. Michael Harris II grounds out to first base, Paul Goldschmidt to Andre Pallante. William Contreras to third. Robbie Grossman grounds out to second base, Nolan Gorman to Paul Goldschmidt.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 5, Cardinals 1.

Braves eighth. William Contreras singles to left field. Vaughn Grissom flies out to shallow center field to Lars Nootbaar. Michael Harris II hit by pitch. William Contreras to second. Robbie Grossman singles to center field. Michael Harris II to third. William Contreras scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to right field. Robbie Grossman to third. Michael Harris II scores. Dansby Swanson grounds out to second base, Nolan Gorman to Paul Goldschmidt. Ronald Acuna Jr. to second. Robbie Grossman scores. Austin Riley walks. Matt Olson singles to right field. Austin Riley to second. Ronald Acuna Jr. out at home.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 8, Cardinals 1.

Braves ninth. Travis d'Arnaud doubles to deep right center field. William Contreras singles to shortstop. Travis d'Arnaud to third. Vaughn Grissom flies out to shallow center field to Dylan Carlson. Michael Harris II doubles to deep right field. William Contreras to third. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Robbie Grossman grounds out to first base, Nolan Gorman to Juan Yepez. Michael Harris II to third. William Contreras scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to left field. Michael Harris II scores. Dansby Swanson lines out to deep right field to Lars Nootbaar.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 11, Cardinals 1.

Cardinals ninth. Nolan Gorman singles to shallow infield. Tyler O'Neill homers to left field. Nolan Gorman scores. Paul DeJong pinch-hitting for Yadier Molina. Paul DeJong walks. Tommy Edman reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Paul DeJong out at second. Lars Nootbaar doubles to left center field. Tommy Edman to third. Brendan Donovan singles to shallow infield. Lars Nootbaar to third. Tommy Edman scores. Juan Yepez flies out to right field to Guillermo Heredia. Dylan Carlson flies out to right field to Guillermo Heredia.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 11, Cardinals 4.