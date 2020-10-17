Atlanta leads series 3-2
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|5
|173
|29
|46
|12
|0
|8
|29
|21
|52
|.266
|Culberson rf-ph
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.667
|Freeman 1b
|5
|18
|6
|8
|3
|0
|2
|6
|2
|3
|.444
|Albies 2b
|5
|21
|4
|8
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|4
|.381
|Ozuna dh
|5
|21
|4
|7
|2
|0
|2
|5
|2
|4
|.333
|Flowers c-ph
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Markakis lf-rf
|4
|10
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.300
|Camargo 3b-ph
|3
|7
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|.286
|Pache cf-ph
|5
|17
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|4
|.235
|Acuña Jr. cf-rf
|5
|17
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|.176
|Swanson ss
|5
|19
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|9
|.158
|Riley 3b-lf
|5
|20
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|7
|.150
|d'Arnaud c
|5
|15
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|5
|.133
|Sandoval 1b-3b-ph
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Duvall lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
___
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|5
|175
|32
|42
|7
|1
|12
|32
|21
|55
|.240
|Hernández 2b-ss
|4
|7
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.429
|Seager ss
|5
|20
|7
|8
|2
|0
|4
|10
|1
|5
|.400
|Pederson dh-lf-rf
|4
|15
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.333
|Turner dh-3b
|5
|20
|4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.300
|Pollock dh-lf-ph
|4
|13
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Ríos dh-3b-ph
|3
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|5
|.222
|Betts rf
|5
|18
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|.222
|Muncy 1b-2b
|5
|15
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|8
|6
|.200
|Smith c-ph
|5
|20
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|7
|.150
|Bellinger cf
|5
|20
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|9
|.150
|Taylor 2b-lf
|4
|14
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|.143
|Jansen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Beaty 1b-lf-ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|---
|Barnes dh-c-ph
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
___
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Anderson
|1
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Martin
|3
|0
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Melancon
|2
|0
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Ynoa
|1
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Fried
|1
|0
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.50
|Wilson
|1
|0
|6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.50
|Matzek
|3
|0
|4
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.08
|Greene
|3
|0
|3
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.45
|Minter
|2
|0
|3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.45
|Tomlin
|2
|0
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10.13
|Webb
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13.50
|Smith
|3
|0
|1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|16.20
|Dayton
|1
|0
|2
|8
|8
|8
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36.00
|O'Day
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54.00
|Wright
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|5
|7
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|94.50
___
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Jansen
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kelly
|2
|0
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Buehler
|1
|0
|5
|3
|1
|1
|5
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.80
|Urías
|1
|0
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.80
|May
|2
|0
|3
|2-3
|4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.45
|Wood
|2
|0
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.38
|Báez
|3
|0
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.86
|Floro
|2
|0
|2
|1-3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.86
|González
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.50
|McGee
|3
|0
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.40
|Kershaw
|1
|0
|5
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7.20
|Gonsolin
|1
|0
|4
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10.38
|Graterol
|3
|0
|2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11.57
|Treinen
|2
|0
|2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|11.57
|Kolarek
|2
|0
|2
|6
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13.50
___
|Los Angeles
|1114
|113
|704
|—
|32
|Atlanta
|211
|346
|237
|—
|29
E_Hernández, Beaty, Albies. LOB_L.A. Dodgers 56, Atlanta 78. 2B_Seager 2, Turner 2, Muncy, Smith, Taylor, Freeman 3, Albies, Ozuna 2, Markakis, Camargo, Pache, Acuña Jr., Swanson 2. 3B_Bellinger. HR_Hernández, Seager 4, Pederson, Ríos 2, Muncy 2, Smith, Bellinger, Freeman 2, Albies 2, Ozuna 2, Pache, Riley. RBIs_Hernández, Seager 10, Pederson 3, Ríos 3, Betts, Muncy 6, Smith 5, Bellinger 3, Freeman 6, Albies 4, Ozuna 5, Camargo, Pache 4, Swanson 3, Riley 3, d'Arnaud 3. SB_Betts, Bellinger, Swanson. SF_Ríos, Albies, d'Arnaud. S_Melancon.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, James Hoye; Left, Alan Porter. (Game 2) Home, Will Little; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, James Hoye. (Game 3) Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Alan Porter; Third, James Hoye; Right, Will Little; Left, Pat Hoberg. (Game 4) Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alan Porter; Second, James Hoye; Third, Pat Hoberg; Right, Jim Reynolds; Left, Will Little. (Game 5) Home, Dan Iassogna; First, James Hoye; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Will Little; Right, Cory Blaser; Left, Jim Reynolds.
T_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 3:22.
T_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 4:12.
T_Game 3 at Atlanta, 4:15.
T_Game 4 at Atlanta, 3:43.
T_Game 5 at Atlanta, 3:45.
A_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 10700.
A_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 10624.
A_Game 3 at Atlanta, 10664.
A_Game 4 at Atlanta, 11044.
A_Game 5 at Atlanta, 11119.