Atlanta leads series 3-2

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 5 173 29 46 12 0 8 29 21 52 .266 Culberson rf-ph 2 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 .667 Freeman 1b 5 18 6 8 3 0 2 6 2 3 .444 Albies 2b 5 21 4 8 1 0 2 4 0 4 .381 Ozuna dh 5 21 4 7 2 0 2 5 2 4 .333 Flowers c-ph 1 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Markakis lf-rf 4 10 1 3 1 0 0 0 1 4 .300 Camargo 3b-ph 3 7 0 2 1 0 0 1 2 3 .286 Pache cf-ph 5 17 3 4 1 0 1 4 2 4 .235 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 5 17 5 3 1 0 0 0 4 6 .176 Swanson ss 5 19 2 3 2 0 0 3 3 9 .158 Riley 3b-lf 5 20 2 3 0 0 1 3 1 7 .150 d'Arnaud c 5 15 1 2 0 0 0 3 4 5 .133 Sandoval 1b-3b-ph 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Duvall lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

___

Los Angeles

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 5 175 32 42 7 1 12 32 21 55 .240 Hernández 2b-ss 4 7 1 3 0 0 1 1 1 2 .429 Seager ss 5 20 7 8 2 0 4 10 1 5 .400 Pederson dh-lf-rf 4 15 2 5 0 0 1 3 1 2 .333 Turner dh-3b 5 20 4 6 2 0 0 0 0 4 .300 Pollock dh-lf-ph 4 13 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 3 .231 Ríos dh-3b-ph 3 9 2 2 0 0 2 3 1 5 .222 Betts rf 5 18 4 4 0 0 0 1 3 4 .222 Muncy 1b-2b 5 15 4 3 1 0 2 6 8 6 .200 Smith c-ph 5 20 3 3 1 0 1 5 0 7 .150 Bellinger cf 5 20 2 3 0 1 1 3 3 9 .150 Taylor 2b-lf 4 14 3 2 1 0 0 0 2 7 .143 Jansen p 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Beaty 1b-lf-ph 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 --- Barnes dh-c-ph 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000

___

PITCHING SUMMARY

Atlanta

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era Anderson 1 0 4 1 0 0 5 5 0 1 0 0 0 0.00 Martin 3 0 2 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Melancon 2 0 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Ynoa 1 0 4 1 0 0 4 4 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fried 1 0 6 4 1 1 2 9 0 0 0 0 0 1.50 Wilson 1 0 6 1 1 1 1 5 0 0 1 0 0 1.50 Matzek 3 0 4 1-3 3 1 1 1 5 0 0 1 0 0 2.08 Greene 3 0 3 2-3 3 1 1 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 2.45 Minter 2 0 3 2-3 2 1 1 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 2.45 Tomlin 2 0 2 2-3 4 3 3 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 10.13 Webb 2 0 2 4 3 3 1 5 1 0 0 0 0 13.50 Smith 3 0 1 2-3 2 3 3 3 1 0 0 1 1 0 16.20 Dayton 1 0 2 8 8 8 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 36.00 O'Day 1 0 0 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 54.00 Wright 1 0 0 2-3 5 7 7 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 94.50

___

Los Angeles

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era Jansen 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kelly 2 0 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Buehler 1 0 5 3 1 1 5 7 0 1 0 0 0 1.80 Urías 1 0 5 3 1 1 2 5 0 0 1 0 0 1.80 May 2 0 3 2-3 4 2 1 3 5 1 0 0 0 0 2.45 Wood 2 0 2 2-3 3 1 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 3.38 Báez 3 0 2 1-3 2 1 1 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 3.86 Floro 2 0 2 1-3 2 3 1 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 3.86 González 3 0 2 2 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 4.50 McGee 3 0 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 5.40 Kershaw 1 0 5 7 4 4 1 4 0 0 0 1 0 7.20 Gonsolin 1 0 4 1-3 3 5 5 3 7 0 0 0 1 0 10.38 Graterol 3 0 2 1-3 3 3 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 11.57 Treinen 2 0 2 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 11.57 Kolarek 2 0 2 6 3 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 13.50

___

SCORE BY INNINGS

Los Angeles 1114 113 704 — 32 Atlanta 211 346 237 — 29

E_Hernández, Beaty, Albies. LOB_L.A. Dodgers 56, Atlanta 78. 2B_Seager 2, Turner 2, Muncy, Smith, Taylor, Freeman 3, Albies, Ozuna 2, Markakis, Camargo, Pache, Acuña Jr., Swanson 2. 3B_Bellinger. HR_Hernández, Seager 4, Pederson, Ríos 2, Muncy 2, Smith, Bellinger, Freeman 2, Albies 2, Ozuna 2, Pache, Riley. RBIs_Hernández, Seager 10, Pederson 3, Ríos 3, Betts, Muncy 6, Smith 5, Bellinger 3, Freeman 6, Albies 4, Ozuna 5, Camargo, Pache 4, Swanson 3, Riley 3, d'Arnaud 3. SB_Betts, Bellinger, Swanson. SF_Ríos, Albies, d'Arnaud. S_Melancon.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, James Hoye; Left, Alan Porter. (Game 2) Home, Will Little; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, James Hoye. (Game 3) Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Alan Porter; Third, James Hoye; Right, Will Little; Left, Pat Hoberg. (Game 4) Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alan Porter; Second, James Hoye; Third, Pat Hoberg; Right, Jim Reynolds; Left, Will Little. (Game 5) Home, Dan Iassogna; First, James Hoye; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Will Little; Right, Cory Blaser; Left, Jim Reynolds.

T_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 3:22.

T_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 4:12.

T_Game 3 at Atlanta, 4:15.

T_Game 4 at Atlanta, 3:43.

T_Game 5 at Atlanta, 3:45.

A_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 10700.

A_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 10624.

A_Game 3 at Atlanta, 10664.

A_Game 4 at Atlanta, 11044.

A_Game 5 at Atlanta, 11119.