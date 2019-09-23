Atlanta star Josef Martinez expected to miss at least 1 game

FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton, right, reacts after giving up a goal to Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez in the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Cincinnati. FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton, right, reacts after giving up a goal to Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez in the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Cincinnati. Photo: John Minchillo, AP Photo: John Minchillo, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Atlanta star Josef Martinez expected to miss at least 1 game 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta United star Josef Martinez is expected to miss at least one game after injuring his right knee and ankle, a better-than-expected diagnosis that sets up the dynamic striker to be available for the MLS playoffs.

The team feared Martinez was seriously injured over the weekend in a 3-1 victory over San Jose. But coach Frank de Boer said after a training session Monday that nothing was broken and there was no ligament damage.

Still, Martinez is likely to miss Wednesday's game at New York City FC, a showdown at Yankee Stadium between the two top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Martinez is one of the league's biggest stars, setting a record with 31 goals last season and winning MVP honors while leading United to the MLS Cup championship.

He has 26 goals this year, ranking third in the league.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports