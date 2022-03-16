Atlantic City casino revenue up 43% in February WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press March 16, 2022
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's in-person casino revenue in February was 43% higher than it was a year ago, and just below the level of February 2020, right before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Figures released Wednesday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement show the nine casinos won $212.4 million from in-person gamblers in February. That's about 3% less than their winnings in February 2020.