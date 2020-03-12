Atwood scores 20, Lamar defeats McNeese 80-59 in Southland

KATY, Texas (AP) — T.J. Atwood scored 20 points with nine rebounds and a pair of steals, leading four into double-figure scoring as Lamar avenged a recent loss and bounced McNeese from the Southland Tournament 80-59 Wednesday night.

The sixth-seeded Cardinals (17-15), playing with a seven-man roster, got 19 points and 10 rebounds from Avery Sullivan, 12 points from Davion Buster and 10 from Anderson Kopp. All seven Cardinals scored at least six points.

Lamar advances to face No. 3 seed Nichols in Thursday's second round. Lamar was defeated by McNeese 70-66 in the regular-season finale last Saturday.

A.J. Lawson had 22 points and seven rebounds for the seventh-seeded Cowboys (15-17). Sha'markus Kennedy added 19 points and 15 rebounds.

McNeese's second-leading scorer Dru Kuxhausen (15 ppg) had only two points and was 0-for-6 beyond the arc.

