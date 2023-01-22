Auburn 77, Mississippi 76, OT

|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUBURN (11-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Richardson
|17
|3-11
|2-2
|3-4
|0
|2
|8
|Coulibaly
|36
|12-20
|6-8
|1-7
|4
|2
|31
|Jakayla Johnson
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|0
|Scott-Grayson
|39
|3-9
|3-4
|0-2
|3
|4
|11
|Shaw
|28
|1-5
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|2
|5
|Levy
|12
|2-4
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Pratcher
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Precious Johnson
|12
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Bostic
|19
|4-8
|3-4
|2-3
|2
|3
|11
|Duhon
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Wells
|22
|1-4
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|26-66
|21-26
|8-32
|12
|23
|77
Percentages: FG 39.394, FT .808.