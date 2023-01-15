Augustus is 1st female athlete with statue on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Seimone Augustus gazed up at the bronze likeness of her in front of LSU's basketball training center and began wiping away tears.
Augustus, who led the Tigers to three women's Final Four appearances before starring in the WNBA and in international play, became LSU's first female student-athlete to be immortalized with a statue on campus Sunday. Hers stands alongside those of former LSU basketball stars Bob Pettit, Shaquille O'Neal and Pete Maravich in a plaza that was packed with applauding fans during the unveiling.