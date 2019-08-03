Austin Cindric wins NASCAR Xfinity race at The Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Cindric won the road course at Watkins Glen in NASCAR's Xfinity Series on Saturday, holding off veteran AJ Allmendinger in the final two laps.

It was the first series win for the 20-year-old of Penske Racing, and he outran one of the best road racers in NASCAR.

Allmendinger moved out to a big lead with five laps in the 82-lap event, but Cindric, with fresher tires, slowly began closing the gap and was within two car lengths with three laps to go. He closed to the back bumper of the No. 10 Chevy in the inner loop but Allmendinger held his ground.

On Lap 81 Cindric tried again going up through the esses and dogged Allmendinger coming out of the carousel turn, a sweeping left-hander, then made the pass.

Not finished yet, Allmendinger bumped Cindric back, forced him wide, and briefly retook the lead before going wide into the final turn, allowing Cindric to recover. He made it through the tough first turn and up through the esses as Allmendinger finally faded, finishing 1.16 seconds behind.

Christopher Bell was third, Justin Allgaier fourth and Ryan Blaney fifth.

Kyle Busch won the pole, his first at The Glen in 11 tries in the series, with Cindric alongside on the front row.

The race was Busch's to lose, and he lost it near the midpoint of the race around the speedy 2.45-mile natural terrain layout. Busch passed Cup regular Blaney for the lead in the inner loop on Lap 35, locked up his left front, and slid off course, forcing him to the pits and then the garage, his day over with a broken part.

