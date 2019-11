Avalanche-Oilers Sums

Colorado 1 1 0—2 Edmonton 4 2 0—6

First Period_1, Colorado, Burakovsky 6 (Kadri), 1:20. 2, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 4 (McDavid, Draisaitl), 6:16. 3, Edmonton, McDavid 12 (Neal, Klefbom), 12:14 (pp). 4, Edmonton, Kassian 7 (McDavid, Draisaitl), 12:42. 5, Edmonton, McDavid 13 (Draisaitl, Klefbom), 15:51 (pp). Penalties_Kassian, EDM, Major (fighting), 0:28; Calvert, COL, Major (fighting), 0:28; Nurse, EDM, (interference), 3:56; Jost, COL, (tripping), 11:47; Graves, COL, (high sticking), 15:30; Bear, EDM, (holding), 19:24.

Second Period_6, Edmonton, McDavid 14 (Draisaitl, Klefbom), 8:32 (pp). 7, Colorado, Burakovsky 7 (Johnson), 16:36. 8, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 5 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 18:15 (pp). Penalties_Graves, COL, (tripping), 4:22; Kadri, COL, (interference), 7:48; Nurse, EDM, (cross checking), 9:32; Colorado bench, served by Kamenev (too many men on the ice), 17:44; Nugent-Hopkins, EDM, (hooking), 19:55.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Graves, COL, (high sticking), 16:26; Nurse, EDM, (high sticking), 19:37.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 11-14-8_33. Edmonton 10-13-5_28.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 5; Edmonton 4 of 6.

Goalies_Colorado, Werner 1-1-0 (18 shots-13 saves), Bibeau 0-0-0 (10-9). Edmonton, Smith 6-5-1 (33-31).

A_17,188 (18,641). T_2:32.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Bevan Mills.