MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — John Bachus threw two of his three touchdown passes to tight end Rodney Williams, John Ford returned an interception 50 yards for a score, and UT Martin never trailed in its 28-15 win over Eastern Illinois on Sunday.

Bachus was 24-of-36 passing for 259 yards with a interception and Williams finished with eight receptions for 95 yards. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound redshirt senior went into the game with career totals of 41 catches for 473 yards and no touchdowns.