Bacot, UNC beat Notre Dame 101-59, advance to ACC semis March 10, 2021 Updated: March 10, 2021 11:52 p.m.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Big men Armando Bacot and freshmen Day'Ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler each had a double-double and North Carolina dominated inside in its 101-59 win over Notre Dame on Wednesday night at the ACC tournament.
No. 6 seed UNC (17-9) plays third-seeded Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals Thursday.