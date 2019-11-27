Baldwin lifts Butler over Stanford 68-67 for tourney title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kamar Baldwin scored 22 points, including the game-winner with five seconds left which lifted Butler past Stanford 68-67 to win the Hall of Fame Classic on Tuesday night.

Baldwin scored the Bulldogs final six points in the last 1½ minutes, closing out the win with a pullup jumper over the outstretched hands of Daejon Davis from about 18 feet on the right wing.

Bryce Nze added 13 points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-0) and Bryce Golden had 12 points.

Tyrell Terry scored 21 points to lead Stanford (7-1), Oscar Da Silva added 19, Bryce Willis 12 and Spencer Jones 11.

After Stanford led 51-48, Butler went on a 10-0 run to take a seven-point lead with six minutes to play. A Baldwin 3-pointer had the Bulldogs up eight but the Cardinal went on a 9-1 run to tie the game at 62 with two minutes to go. Baldwin hit a layup and a jumper for a four-point lead with 41 seconds left but Jones hit a 3-pointer and Willis had a dunk with 21 seconds remaining, setting the stage for Baldwin.

The Cardinal scored 10 of the final 11 points in the first half, including a buzzer-beater 3-pointer by Terry to close the half and tie the game at 29.

The Cardinal hit nine 3-pointers compared to six by Butler. Stanford shot 53% from the field but was outrebound 31-21 and Butler used 12 offensive boards to score 12 second-chance points.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: They are a young team that doesn’t play any seniors. With some more experience, this team will be a tough team to beat out west.

Butler: Baldwin is one of the best guards in the country and makes the Bulldogs a dangerous team in the country.

UP NEXT

Stanford will take on UNC-Wilmington at home on Dec. 1.

Butler travels to Ole Miss for a matchup next Tuesday.

